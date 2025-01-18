AAP Pledges Free Utilities for Tenants

In a bid to secure another term in office, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal declared on Saturday that his party plans to extend free electricity and water benefits to tenants if they emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal voiced the grievances of tenants across Delhi who feel left out of the city's free electricity and water initiatives, despite benefiting from government schools and hospitals. He assured residents that these issues would be resolved post-elections.

The announcement is part of AAP's strategic campaign for the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, where the Aam Aadmi Party is pitching its welfare schemes and improved public services as key campaign promises. Election results are expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)