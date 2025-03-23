Incomplete Check Dam: A Decade-Long Water Woes in Kathua
The check dam project in Kathua district, started 15 years ago, remains incomplete despite Rs 22 crore spent. Land disputes halted progress after 70 percent completion, and a revised project report’s rejection adds to delays. A new proposal addressing site changes is underway.
Fifteen years have passed since the inception of a check dam project in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, yet its completion remains elusive despite an expenditure of Rs 22 crore. A balance of 30 percent work still hangs in limbo.
BJP MLA Bharat Bhushan raised concerns in the assembly, questioning the current status and urging a government strategy to finish the pending work. Minister in-charge of the Jal Shakti department, Javed Ahmed Rana, clarified the project's background, detailing complications like land disputes leading to construction halts.
Rana explained that a Detailed Project Report was returned by the Central Water Commission, stalling further progress. He mentioned ongoing efforts for a comprehensive proposal considering the evolved site conditions to finally move towards completion.
