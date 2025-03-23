Incomplete Check Dam: A Decade-Long Water Woes in Kathua

Fifteen years have passed since the inception of a check dam project in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, yet its completion remains elusive despite an expenditure of Rs 22 crore. A balance of 30 percent work still hangs in limbo.

BJP MLA Bharat Bhushan raised concerns in the assembly, questioning the current status and urging a government strategy to finish the pending work. Minister in-charge of the Jal Shakti department, Javed Ahmed Rana, clarified the project's background, detailing complications like land disputes leading to construction halts.

Rana explained that a Detailed Project Report was returned by the Central Water Commission, stalling further progress. He mentioned ongoing efforts for a comprehensive proposal considering the evolved site conditions to finally move towards completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)