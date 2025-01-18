Controversy Over Documentary Screening in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, on Saturday claimed that the Delhi Police halted the screening of a documentary intended to unveil the hidden conspiracies and secrets behind the arrests of his party leaders.

However, a spokesperson from the Delhi Police indicated that no formal permission was obtained for holding the screening, especially given that the Model Code of Conduct was active due to the upcoming assembly elections on February 5.

Kejriwal questioned the necessity of such permission for a private viewing, highlighting that it was intended for media attendance without political ambitions. He alleged that the BJP intervened to suppress the screening due to its potentially damaging revelations about AAP leaders' past arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)