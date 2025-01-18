Left Menu

Hezbollah Chief Hails Gaza Ceasefire: A Victory for Persistence

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem applauded the Gaza ceasefire agreement, highlighting it as a testament to the resilience of resistance groups against Israel. In his statement, Qassem emphasized that the accord remained unchanged since May 2024 and marked a success for the resistance, while Israel failed to achieve its aims.

In a significant development, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem extended his congratulations to Palestinians on the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement. He noted that this deal underscores the unwavering resolve of resistance groups in their conflict with Israel.

Qassem's statements come after Israel and Hamas reached an accord on Wednesday, a move he described as a validation of the resistance's strength. He remarked that the agreement remained identical to terms suggested in May 2024, highlighting a strategic advantage for resistance factions against Israel.

The ceasefire comes in the wake of parallel conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah, which also reached a ceasefire in November. This development plays a crucial role in the broader geopolitical dynamics of the region.

