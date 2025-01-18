Escalating Tensions: Drone and Missile Strikes Between Russia and Ukraine Intensify

In a stark escalation of hostilities, Saturday witnessed intense aerial warfare between Russia and Ukraine. Aerial assaults resulted in four fatalities in Kyiv as Russian drones and missiles pierced the capital's defenses.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported shattered windows, smoke, and an impaired water supply pipeline, while across Ukraine, missiles were shot down in several regions. An eyewitness account detailed the grim scene of casualties amidst the aftermath of an assault.

Ukrainian counterattacks targeted Russia's Kaluga and Tula regions, igniting blazes at crucial industrial locations. Officials disclosed no injuries, but drone debris posed potential hazards to residents. This recent surge in violence highlights the persistent instability in the region.

