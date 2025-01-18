Escalating Tensions: Drone and Missile Strikes Between Russia and Ukraine Intensify
A series of drone and missile attacks have heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in casualties and destruction on both sides. Russian strikes on Kyiv left four dead, while Ukrainian drone attacks targeted industrial sites in Russia. Defense forces on both sides claim multiple interceptions.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a stark escalation of hostilities, Saturday witnessed intense aerial warfare between Russia and Ukraine. Aerial assaults resulted in four fatalities in Kyiv as Russian drones and missiles pierced the capital's defenses.
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported shattered windows, smoke, and an impaired water supply pipeline, while across Ukraine, missiles were shot down in several regions. An eyewitness account detailed the grim scene of casualties amidst the aftermath of an assault.
Ukrainian counterattacks targeted Russia's Kaluga and Tula regions, igniting blazes at crucial industrial locations. Officials disclosed no injuries, but drone debris posed potential hazards to residents. This recent surge in violence highlights the persistent instability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
