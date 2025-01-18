Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Gesture: Extending Blessings Amid Tensions

Taiwan's delegation, led by parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu, attends Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential inauguration to extend goodwill, highlighting Taiwan’s strategic ties with the U.S. Despite China's stance against Taiwan's sovereignty, Taiwan continues to seek strong international partnerships for peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taoyuan | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's delegation, headed by parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu, embarks on a diplomatic mission to attend Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. The visit aims to extend Taiwan's highest blessings to the United States, a strategic ally amid rising tensions with China.

Han, a senior opposition figure, highlighted the significance of the journey despite adverse weather, as they join other international leaders in conveying support. China's military pressure on Taiwan has intensified, with Beijing dismissing Taiwan's dialogue offers over sovereignty disputes.

Taiwan's diplomatic efforts underscore its commitment to fostering international partnerships. In discussions with former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, stressed the importance of democratic alliances to counteract growing threats from China and its alignments.

