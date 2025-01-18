Left Menu

Political Allies and Old Friends Reunite in Patna

Rahul Gandhi, on his visit to Patna, unexpectedly meets Tejashwi Yadav, a family friend and political ally. The encounter occurs at a hotel hosting both the Congress and RJD meetings. The interaction highlights their alliance, as they warmly greet each other amidst the cheers of party supporters.

In a fortuitous meeting on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi crossed paths with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, a fellow political ally and family friend, in Patna.

The Lok Sabha Opposition Leader stopped at a local hotel, bustling with supporters from both parties, as it coincided with the RJD national executive meeting and his participation in a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan'.

Inside the hotel, Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by his father Lalu Prasad and other family members, warmly greeted Gandhi amidst loud cheers from Congress workers. Their brief exchange marked a reunion since their joint rallies last year, captured eagerly by photographers.

