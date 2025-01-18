Political Allies and Old Friends Reunite in Patna

In a fortuitous meeting on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi crossed paths with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, a fellow political ally and family friend, in Patna.

The Lok Sabha Opposition Leader stopped at a local hotel, bustling with supporters from both parties, as it coincided with the RJD national executive meeting and his participation in a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan'.

Inside the hotel, Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by his father Lalu Prasad and other family members, warmly greeted Gandhi amidst loud cheers from Congress workers. Their brief exchange marked a reunion since their joint rallies last year, captured eagerly by photographers.

(With inputs from agencies.)