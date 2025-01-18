Hezbollah's Stance: Defending the Palestinian Cause Amid Truce Violations
Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem asserts that Palestinian sacrifices have thwarted Israeli efforts to undermine their cause. On Al-Manar TV, he urged Lebanon's government to oppose Israeli breaches of the truce. Kassem emphasizes the need for a national defense strategy involving Hezbollah's arms amid calls for disarmament.
Hezbollah's Naim Kassem has voiced strong support for the Palestinian cause, linking their sacrifices to thwarting Israeli objectives. His remarks were broadcasted on Al-Manar TV, emphasizing the persistence of the Palestinian struggle.
In his address, Kassem pressed Lebanon's authorities to robustly counter Israeli 'violations' of the US-mediated truce designed to halt the prolonged Israel-Hezbollah conflict. He highlighted numerous breaches by Israel since the truce's inception on November 27, cautioning against testing Hezbollah's patience.
Amid escalating internal debates, Hezbollah's Lebanese critics demand the group's disarmament, advocating that only state bodies should wield weapons. Kassem maintained that Hezbollah's arsenal should form part of a broader national defense dialogue, advising against exploiting the conflict with Israel for local leverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
