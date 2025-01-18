High-Stakes Hearing: South Korea's Impeached President Fights for Freedom

South Korea is witnessing heightened political drama as its impeached president, Yoon, appeals for his release before a Seoul judge. A court is currently evaluating whether to authorize his arrest, following efforts by anti-corruption agencies to push forward with rebellion charges.

Yoon has been under detention since Wednesday, after a major law enforcement sweep at his residence. The charges stem from his martial law decree on December 3, which led to South Korea's most intense political crisis since the late twentieth century's democratization era.

Amidst heavy security measures, Yoon's motorcade was observed departing court Saturday evening. Thousands of his supporters rallied outside, pressing for his release. As the political tension escalates, the decision on Yoon's fate is expected soon.

