Damodar Naik Asserts Leadership as New Goa BJP President

Damodar Naik has been named the president of the Goa BJP, succeeding Sadanand Shet Tanavade. He urges party members to resolve disputes internally and aims to win 27 out of 40 seats in the 2027 elections. Naik emphasizes unity and trust in the party's candidate selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Damodar Naik has stepped into his new role as the president of the Goa Bharatiya Janata Party, following an official announcement made on Saturday.

In a significant gathering, featuring BJP's central observer Sunil Bansal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and other prominent figures, Naik was named the successor to outgoing chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Naik, who previously served as the state BJP general secretary, urged party members to resolve internal disputes silently and affirmed his ambitious goal of securing 27 out of 40 assembly seats in the 2027 Goa elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

