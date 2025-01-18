Election Battle for Delhi's Future: BJP vs AAP vs Congress

In a fierce electoral battle for the New Delhi assembly seat, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of leading Delhi into ruin during its 11-year governance. Verma, appealing to Delhi's residents, urged them to save the capital as the crucial polls approach on February 5, with vote counting set for February 8.

The contest for the New Delhi Assembly seat narrows down to a three-way face-off involving AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. Verma alleges rampant corruption under the AAP's administration, painting a grim picture of a 'ruined' Delhi and Punjab, whilst also criticizing the party's handling of the Yamuna River, claiming it has turned it into a mere 'drain.'

Amid these political tensions, AAP has announced a new scheme to extend free water and electricity benefits to renters, if it retains power. Kejriwal emphasized the financial struggles renters face and vowed to include them under the party's beneficial schemes should they be reelected. With February 5 marking the election date, the contest builds tension as Congress attempts to reclaim its past prominence against AAP's formidable 2020 victory, where it secured 62 out of 70 seats.

