Left Menu

Congress No Alliance with AAP: Ajay Maken's Stand

Ajay Maken, a Congress leader, expressed his personal opinion against forming an alliance with AAP in Delhi. He emphasized that supporting AAP has historically disadvantaged the Congress and advantaged the BJP. The Congress seeks to fortify itself in Delhi, with Rahul Gandhi actively campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:07 IST
Congress No Alliance with AAP: Ajay Maken's Stand
Ajay Maken
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ajay Maken has made a personal appeal against forming any alliances with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. This statement comes as the national capital gears up for its assembly polls, scheduled for February 5.

Maken, speaking at a press conference, expressed that historically, any partnership with AAP has not benefitted Congress. Instead, he argues, it has bolstered the BJP's presence and control both in Delhi and at the national level.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Delhi in national politics, Maken noted the potential implications of losing ground in the capital. Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi plans to campaign in New Delhi, aiming to reclaim lost seats following dismal previous poll outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025