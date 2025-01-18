Congress No Alliance with AAP: Ajay Maken's Stand
Ajay Maken, a Congress leader, expressed his personal opinion against forming an alliance with AAP in Delhi. He emphasized that supporting AAP has historically disadvantaged the Congress and advantaged the BJP. The Congress seeks to fortify itself in Delhi, with Rahul Gandhi actively campaigning.
Congress leader Ajay Maken has made a personal appeal against forming any alliances with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. This statement comes as the national capital gears up for its assembly polls, scheduled for February 5.
Maken, speaking at a press conference, expressed that historically, any partnership with AAP has not benefitted Congress. Instead, he argues, it has bolstered the BJP's presence and control both in Delhi and at the national level.
Highlighting the strategic importance of Delhi in national politics, Maken noted the potential implications of losing ground in the capital. Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi plans to campaign in New Delhi, aiming to reclaim lost seats following dismal previous poll outcomes.
