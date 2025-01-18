NCP's New Path: Unity Under Ajit Pawar's Leadership

Maharashtra's NCP president, Sunil Tatkare, called on party members to remain humble following their recent election success. Emphasizing future strategies, he urged unity under Ajit Pawar's leadership at the party convention in Shirdi.

Ajit Pawar's faction triumphed in 41 of 59 seats contested in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Tatkare, speaking at a significant two-day party convention, elaborated on the need to strengthen the party and reaffirm commitment to cohesive leadership.

Sessions at the event included political insights and urbanization challenges, with focus on crucial issues like women's empowerment and tribal community development. The NCP's split in 2023 remains a critical backdrop to these discussions.

