Untangling the Knot: India and China's Evolving Relationship

The India-China relationship is in a phase of re-evaluation following border disputes since 2020. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes the need for mutual respect and forward-thinking strategies. Cooperation and competition require a multi-polar Asia for a balanced global order, amidst changing global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:23 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has highlighted the complexities in the India-China relationship, especially post-2020 border conflicts, during a lecture in Mumbai. He emphasized the need for mutual respect, sensitivity, and carefully considered long-term strategies in shaping the bilateral ties between the two rising powers.

The minister observed that past policy shortcomings, marked by a lack of realpolitik, have neither facilitated cooperation nor competition with China. He pointed out that the current relationship is striving to overcome its challenges, focusing on the principles of mutual respect and sensitivity, which are crucial for future ties.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of a strengthened national framework for India to counterbalance China's growing capabilities. He also highlighted the significance of multipolarity in Asia and the role of strategic alliances like the Quad. The minister stressed global challenges call for innovative collaborations without compromising national priorities.

