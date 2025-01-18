Untangling the Knot: India and China's Evolving Relationship
The India-China relationship is in a phase of re-evaluation following border disputes since 2020. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes the need for mutual respect and forward-thinking strategies. Cooperation and competition require a multi-polar Asia for a balanced global order, amidst changing global dynamics.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has highlighted the complexities in the India-China relationship, especially post-2020 border conflicts, during a lecture in Mumbai. He emphasized the need for mutual respect, sensitivity, and carefully considered long-term strategies in shaping the bilateral ties between the two rising powers.
The minister observed that past policy shortcomings, marked by a lack of realpolitik, have neither facilitated cooperation nor competition with China. He pointed out that the current relationship is striving to overcome its challenges, focusing on the principles of mutual respect and sensitivity, which are crucial for future ties.
Jaishankar underscored the importance of a strengthened national framework for India to counterbalance China's growing capabilities. He also highlighted the significance of multipolarity in Asia and the role of strategic alliances like the Quad. The minister stressed global challenges call for innovative collaborations without compromising national priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quadrant Future Tek IPO: A Leap Towards Rail Safety Innovation
India Announces Squad for Women's ODI Series Against Ireland
Keni Leads Indian Squad in Historic Physically Disabled Champions Trophy
Quadrant Future Tek IPO Surges with Record Subscription
Injured Saim Ayub Named in Champions Trophy Squad