Campaign Clashes: Kejriwal's Car Attack Accusations Escalate Political Tensions

A political storm has erupted in New Delhi following allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that supporters of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal's car during an election campaign. The altercation has intensified the already heated contest in the New Delhi constituency.
Parvesh Verma has vehemently denied the accusations, countering with claims that Kejriwal's vehicle struck three individuals seeking employment assistance. He has threatened to pursue legal action against the AAP leader for an alleged 'attempt to murder.'
The incident has triggered a volley of accusations and calls for an impartial investigation by both the Election Commission and Delhi Police. Amidst the political war, the need for peaceful electoral conduct remains a critical concern ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
