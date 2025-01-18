Left Menu

Trump's Return: A Second Inauguration in Washington

Donald Trump is set to return to Washington to begin festivities for his second inauguration as president. The events, featuring notable attendees from the tech world and culture, will mark his comeback following his controversial 2021 departure. Various ceremonies will adapt due to predicted cold weather.

Updated: 18-01-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump will return to Washington on Saturday for the kickoff of his second inauguration as president, marking his comeback after leaving the capital under controversy in 2021. The spectacle will blend traditional formalities with Trump's signature flair, including fireworks and an array of high-profile guests.

The Biden administration will formally transfer power in a ceremony, contrasting sharply with Trump's refusal to attend Biden's inauguration. This year's inauguration day is poised to be the coldest in four decades, prompting a move indoors for the ceremony.

Despite protests and vigils related to various political issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, the demonstrations are expected to be less intense than those during Trump's first term. The People's March, a successor to the 2017 Women's March, will draw a smaller crowd this year, reflecting a shift in focus to broader social goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

