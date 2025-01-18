Delhi Assembly Polls: A Pivotal Contest for Power
A total of 1,040 candidates will contest in the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5. While 1,522 submitted nominations, 477 were rejected after scrutiny. The election pits the ruling Aam Aadmi Party against the Bharatiya Janata Party, with results expected on February 8.
A total of 1,040 candidates are set to compete in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5. According to the Election Commission's website, while 1,522 nominations were filed, 477 were rejected following scrutiny.
The last date for submitting nominations, January 17, witnessed the highest number of entries at 680, closely followed by 500 on January 16. The scrutiny process finished on Saturday, and candidates have until January 20 to withdraw their applications.
The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are anticipated to be closely contested, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aiming for a third consecutive term, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is striving for a return to power after a 25-year hiatus in the national capital. The election results are due to be announced on February 8.
