Political Tension Rises as AAP and BJP Clash Over Alleged Attack

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit condemned the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing that violence is unacceptable in a democratic society. Dikshit called for a thorough police investigation to uncover the nature of the incident, expressing hope for an impartial inquiry.

Dikshit highlighted the need for increased security for Kejriwal and criticized both the AAP and BJP for avoiding discussions on crucial issues. He stated that both parties are losing voter trust and stressed the importance of civil discourse and ideological battles over violent confrontations.

Amidst the accusations, AAP blamed BJP supporters for targeting their national convenor, sharing a video as evidence on their X account. The footage purportedly shows a stone thrown at Kejriwal's vehicle. AAP claimed the attack involved BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's supporters. The BJP dismissed the allegations, accusing AAP of misrepresentation and highlighting an incident involving youths questioning Kejriwal about job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)