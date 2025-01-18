Left Menu

Political Tempest: Kejriwal's Convoy Attack Sparks Controversy

A clash erupted between AAP and BJP after Arvind Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked during campaigning in New Delhi. AAP accused BJP supporters, while BJP countered with claims that Kejriwal's vehicle endangered their workers. The incident has intensified political tensions ahead of Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:14 IST
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new political controversy has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following an alleged attack on AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car during electioneering in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The AAP has implicated BJP affiliates in the attack, sharing a video on their official X account which reportedly exhibits a stone being hurled at Kejriwal's vehicle. They assert that the assault was orchestrated by supporters of BJP nominee Parvesh Verma, who was concurrently campaigning.

Conversely, BJP's Verma contends that it was Kejriwal's entourage that endangered BJP members, suggesting the car intentionally hit three youths. As tensions inflate, both parties are exchanging fierce allegations as Delhi races towards its February 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

