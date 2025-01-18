Tense Ceasefire: Hostages, Freed Detainees & Aid Set to Move Amid Ongoing Tensions
A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is set to begin, with hostages to be exchanged for Palestinian detainees. Israel has demanded hostages' names before proceeding, causing tension. Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli airstrikes have continued. Humanitarian aid efforts are underway amid ongoing security concerns.
A tentative ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is slated to commence Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time, as confirmed by mediator Qatar. The pause in hostilities aims to facilitate the exchange of hostages for Palestinian detainees, while humanitarian groups prepare for a surge in aid.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed the ceasefire, demanding the names of hostages for release, which Hamas had agreed to provide. The delay in receiving names has heightened tensions, with no immediate response from Hamas or Qatar.
Despite the approval of the ceasefire by Israel's Cabinet, Israeli airstrikes within Gaza have persisted. In the west, central and southern Israel braced under sirens as military forces intercepted projectiles from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
