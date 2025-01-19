Left Menu

Trump's Unexpected Comeback: Inauguration Spectacle

Donald Trump prepares for his second inauguration in Washington, marking a return after his controversial 2021 departure. Celebrations will blend traditional pageantry with Trump's style, featuring tech giants and celebrities. Notable adjustments include indoor events due to expected cold weather and fewer protests than during his first inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 02:02 IST
Trump's Unexpected Comeback: Inauguration Spectacle
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump is set to return to Washington for his second inauguration, four years after leaving the city in controversy. The upcoming days in the capital will showcase a mix of traditional pageantry and Trump's distinct style.

This inauguration promises a lineup of notable guests, including tech industry leaders and celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. Plans include a shift to indoor venues, addressing the forecast for frigid temperatures on Inauguration Day.

Protests are expected to be less prominent than in 2017, although some dissenters have already taken to the streets. Trump's return highlights an unexpected political rebound, celebrated with events and star-studded performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025