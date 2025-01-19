Trump's Unexpected Comeback: Inauguration Spectacle
Donald Trump prepares for his second inauguration in Washington, marking a return after his controversial 2021 departure. Celebrations will blend traditional pageantry with Trump's style, featuring tech giants and celebrities. Notable adjustments include indoor events due to expected cold weather and fewer protests than during his first inauguration.
Donald Trump is set to return to Washington for his second inauguration, four years after leaving the city in controversy. The upcoming days in the capital will showcase a mix of traditional pageantry and Trump's distinct style.
This inauguration promises a lineup of notable guests, including tech industry leaders and celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. Plans include a shift to indoor venues, addressing the forecast for frigid temperatures on Inauguration Day.
Protests are expected to be less prominent than in 2017, although some dissenters have already taken to the streets. Trump's return highlights an unexpected political rebound, celebrated with events and star-studded performances.
