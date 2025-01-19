Left Menu

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Donald Trump returned to Washington for his second inauguration, marking a politically contentious yet celebratory moment for the Republican. The ceremony faced schedule changes due to frigid weather forecasts. Protests were reignited as Trump promised executive orders, including possible TikTok maintenance and mass deportations plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 06:03 IST
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump made a significant return to Washington Saturday evening, surrounded by family, supporters, and political allies, to celebrate his second inauguration. This marks the Republican's comeback four years after his departure amid a Capitol attack by his supporters. The celebrations included a fireworks show at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Preparations for Monday's Inauguration Day were disrupted as organizers hastily moved most outdoor events indoors, including the swearing-in at the US Capitol, due to anticipated freezing temperatures. This change mirrors an occurrence last seen in 1985 for President Reagan's second term.

Trump, along with his wife Melania and their son Barron, traveled from West Palm, Florida aboard a US military aircraft. As he assumes office, Trump plans to roll out executive orders targeting mass deportations and extending TikTok's operation in the U.S., amidst renewed protests in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025