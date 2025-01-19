Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Donald Trump made a significant return to Washington Saturday evening, surrounded by family, supporters, and political allies, to celebrate his second inauguration. This marks the Republican's comeback four years after his departure amid a Capitol attack by his supporters. The celebrations included a fireworks show at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Preparations for Monday's Inauguration Day were disrupted as organizers hastily moved most outdoor events indoors, including the swearing-in at the US Capitol, due to anticipated freezing temperatures. This change mirrors an occurrence last seen in 1985 for President Reagan's second term.

Trump, along with his wife Melania and their son Barron, traveled from West Palm, Florida aboard a US military aircraft. As he assumes office, Trump plans to roll out executive orders targeting mass deportations and extending TikTok's operation in the U.S., amidst renewed protests in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)