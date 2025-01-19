Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration
Donald Trump returned to Washington for his second inauguration, marking a politically contentious yet celebratory moment for the Republican. The ceremony faced schedule changes due to frigid weather forecasts. Protests were reignited as Trump promised executive orders, including possible TikTok maintenance and mass deportations plans.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump made a significant return to Washington Saturday evening, surrounded by family, supporters, and political allies, to celebrate his second inauguration. This marks the Republican's comeback four years after his departure amid a Capitol attack by his supporters. The celebrations included a fireworks show at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Preparations for Monday's Inauguration Day were disrupted as organizers hastily moved most outdoor events indoors, including the swearing-in at the US Capitol, due to anticipated freezing temperatures. This change mirrors an occurrence last seen in 1985 for President Reagan's second term.
Trump, along with his wife Melania and their son Barron, traveled from West Palm, Florida aboard a US military aircraft. As he assumes office, Trump plans to roll out executive orders targeting mass deportations and extending TikTok's operation in the U.S., amidst renewed protests in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech
Protests Erupt Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal
Supreme Court Weighs TikTok Ban as Trump Requests Delay
Madhya Pradesh Government Reassures Public Amid Toxic Waste Protests
Protests Erupt Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal in Pithampur