The Return of Trump: A Chilly Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington for his inauguration amidst adverse weather. Events are shifted indoors to the Capitol Rotunda. Attendees face challenges due to limited space, while Trump prepares to sign executive orders upon taking office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 06:27 IST
In a dramatic return to the political stage, President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday evening ahead of his inauguration, poised to reclaim power amidst record cold temperatures.

Following his victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump celebrated his return with a celebration in his home base of Palm Beach, Florida, before traveling to Washington on an Air Force plane, courtesy of outgoing President Joe Biden.

The inauguration events, initially planned for the U.S. Capitol's west front, were relocated indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to severe weather, restricting access for many ticket holders. Nonetheless, Trump supporters from across the country gathered for the chance to witness the historic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

