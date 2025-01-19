The Return of Trump: A Chilly Inauguration

In a dramatic return to the political stage, President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday evening ahead of his inauguration, poised to reclaim power amidst record cold temperatures.

Following his victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump celebrated his return with a celebration in his home base of Palm Beach, Florida, before traveling to Washington on an Air Force plane, courtesy of outgoing President Joe Biden.

The inauguration events, initially planned for the U.S. Capitol's west front, were relocated indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to severe weather, restricting access for many ticket holders. Nonetheless, Trump supporters from across the country gathered for the chance to witness the historic event.

