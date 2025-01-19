Davos: The Secure Hub of Global Power

Davos, the highest town in Europe, has become synonymous with the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, requiring extensive security operations.

Nearly 5,000 Swiss army personnel, equipped with drones and AI tools, are in place to protect the high-profile attendees, including leaders from business, government, and civil society.

The Swiss Armed Forces also regulate air traffic around Davos, coordinating with civilian authorities to ensure a smooth and safe event.

(With inputs from agencies.)