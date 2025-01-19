Davos: The Secure Hub of Global Power
Davos, Europe's highest town, hosts the annual World Economic Forum, requiring a massive security operation. Nearly 5,000 Swiss army personnel, drones, and AI tools ensure the safety of global leaders from various sectors. Swiss airspace restrictions and support from the Air Force underline the event's high-profile nature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:16 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Davos, the highest town in Europe, has become synonymous with the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, requiring extensive security operations.
Nearly 5,000 Swiss army personnel, equipped with drones and AI tools, are in place to protect the high-profile attendees, including leaders from business, government, and civil society.
The Swiss Armed Forces also regulate air traffic around Davos, coordinating with civilian authorities to ensure a smooth and safe event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement