Left Menu

Davos: The Secure Hub of Global Power

Davos, Europe's highest town, hosts the annual World Economic Forum, requiring a massive security operation. Nearly 5,000 Swiss army personnel, drones, and AI tools ensure the safety of global leaders from various sectors. Swiss airspace restrictions and support from the Air Force underline the event's high-profile nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:16 IST
Davos: The Secure Hub of Global Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Davos, the highest town in Europe, has become synonymous with the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, requiring extensive security operations.

Nearly 5,000 Swiss army personnel, equipped with drones and AI tools, are in place to protect the high-profile attendees, including leaders from business, government, and civil society.

The Swiss Armed Forces also regulate air traffic around Davos, coordinating with civilian authorities to ensure a smooth and safe event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025