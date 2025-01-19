Left Menu

Political Fashion: Delhi's Election Merchandise Boom

Delhi's political parties, including AAP, BJP, and Congress, are leveraging unique election merchandise to engage voters personally and creatively. From hoodies and stoles to custom sunglasses and mousepads, the demand has surged 60% as parties race to capture public attention with quirkiness and utility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi, the election season is in full swing as political parties unleash a wave of creatively designed merchandise to capture voters' imaginations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress, along with other smaller players, are engaging supporters with witty, sharp messages on various promotional items.

Items available include winter-friendly hoodies, colorful stoles, sunglasses, keychains, custom-made car flags, and more. These pieces sport party logos and slogans, transforming them into vibrant tools of engagement, said a party leader. The AAP is noted for its blue and yellow campaign wear featuring Arvind Kejriwal's face, described by Vikram, a key supplier from Sadar Bazar.

The merchandise craze has led to a 60% surge in demand among suppliers. Anil Seth, a Sadar Bazar merchant, said election times spark significant creativity and variety in promotional items, crucial for rallies and nominations. Delhi is set to vote on February 5, with results out on February 8.

