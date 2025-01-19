Political Fashion: Delhi's Election Merchandise Boom

In Delhi, the election season is in full swing as political parties unleash a wave of creatively designed merchandise to capture voters' imaginations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress, along with other smaller players, are engaging supporters with witty, sharp messages on various promotional items.

Items available include winter-friendly hoodies, colorful stoles, sunglasses, keychains, custom-made car flags, and more. These pieces sport party logos and slogans, transforming them into vibrant tools of engagement, said a party leader. The AAP is noted for its blue and yellow campaign wear featuring Arvind Kejriwal's face, described by Vikram, a key supplier from Sadar Bazar.

The merchandise craze has led to a 60% surge in demand among suppliers. Anil Seth, a Sadar Bazar merchant, said election times spark significant creativity and variety in promotional items, crucial for rallies and nominations. Delhi is set to vote on February 5, with results out on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)