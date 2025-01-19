Netanyahu Sets Conditions for Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Names Demand

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed the initiation of a Gaza ceasefire, stipulating that the truce hinges on Hamas providing names of three hostages set for release. This development unfolds as Israel recovers Oron Shaul's body, a soldier killed in the 2014 conflict.

Initial ceasefire agreements planned for 8:30 a.m. have been stalled due to Netanyahu's condition, with Hamas citing 'technical field reasons' for the delay. The ceasefire marks a pivotal moment in winding down a prolonged 15-month conflict.

The first phase aims to see 33 hostages freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, marking an essential move towards long-term peace. The war's toll remains severe, with vast infrastructural damages in Gaza and high casualties on both sides.

