Netanyahu Sets Conditions for Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Names Demand

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the Gaza ceasefire won't start until Hamas provides the names of three hostages set for release. The agreement marks a significant step towards ending a 15-month conflict, with plans to return hostages and release Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:47 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed the initiation of a Gaza ceasefire, stipulating that the truce hinges on Hamas providing names of three hostages set for release. This development unfolds as Israel recovers Oron Shaul's body, a soldier killed in the 2014 conflict.

Initial ceasefire agreements planned for 8:30 a.m. have been stalled due to Netanyahu's condition, with Hamas citing 'technical field reasons' for the delay. The ceasefire marks a pivotal moment in winding down a prolonged 15-month conflict.

The first phase aims to see 33 hostages freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, marking an essential move towards long-term peace. The war's toll remains severe, with vast infrastructural damages in Gaza and high casualties on both sides.

