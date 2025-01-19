Election Tensions Rise: BJP's Verma vs. AAP's Kejriwal

Tensions mounted in New Delhi as BJP candidate Parvesh Verma leveled accusations against the AAP, claiming they fabricated a false narrative of an attack on their leader, Arvind Kejriwal. During a press conference, Verma confidently predicted his victory over Kejriwal by an impressive margin of 20,000 votes.

Amid the heated electoral battle, AAP leaders alleged that supporters of Verma engaged in stone-pelting against Kejriwal’s convoy during campaigning. But Verma dismissed these claims, emphasizing Kejriwal's failure to fulfill electoral promises, which he said left voters, especially women and youth, disillusioned.

Verma criticized the heavy security accompanying Kejriwal, citing the 350 Punjab Police personnel and 50-vehicle convoy as an attempt to mask his inability to conduct public meetings due to poor local response. With elections approaching on February 5 and results on February 8, the political climate remains charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)