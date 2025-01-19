Bihar Caste Survey Controversy: Rahul Gandhi's Criticism Sparks Political Showdown

In a sharp political tussle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under fire from Bihar's ruling NDA for his comments criticizing the state-conducted caste survey as 'fake'. Gandhi, during his visit to the state, had demanded a nationwide caste census, aiming to assure it would be authentic.

State minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary hit back, questioning Gandhi's capability to distinguish between state and central governance. The comments resulted from Gandhi's recent remarks in Delhi, which has already triggered legal actions in Assam, a BJP-governed state.

Bihar's top political figures have joined in the criticism. Former minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain expressed surprise over Gandhi's shift from initially supporting the survey to now calling it fake. Meanwhile, Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh defended Gandhi, suggesting the survey has been sidelined by Nitish Kumar's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)