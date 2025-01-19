Rahul Gandhi's 'White T-shirt Movement': A Call for Justice and Equality

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi unveiled the 'White T-shirt Movement,' advocating for the rights of the underprivileged. In a post on X, Gandhi accused the Modi government of neglecting the poor, urging citizens to join this movement for economic justice and equality.

Gandhi emphasized economic justice and opposition to wealth inequality in a video on X. He criticized the government's focus on a few capitalists, leading to increasing inequalities and worsening conditions for workers. The #WhiteTshirtMovement calls for active engagement to fight for justice.

The movement's website states that the white T-shirt symbolizes principles like compassion and non-violence, reflecting India's 8000-year-old culture of harmony. It urges participation to foster a fair society, inspired by the philosophy of Dharma and Karma, and promote a unified India.

