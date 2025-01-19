Political Drama Unfolds Amid Abduction Allegations in Kerala Municipality
Amid a political storm in Kerala, CPI(M) councillor Raju claims she was abducted by party colleagues during a no-confidence vote. CPI(M) denies accusations, asserting it was a Congress plot. Following dramatic events, four cases were registered with the police naming several individuals as accused.
- Country:
- India
The political atmosphere in Kerala reached fever pitch as allegations surfaced of CPI(M) councillor Raju's abduction by her peers during a contentious no-confidence vote. She claims party members forcibly took her to the committee office, sparking a media frenzy.
CPI(M) representatives firmly refute these allegations, arguing it was a tactical move by the Congress, aimed at disrupting municipal proceedings. They insist Raju knowingly participated in their planned absence from the vote as a political strategy.
Amid the turmoil, local police have registered multiple cases as tensions escalate. Meanwhile, Congress declares support for Raju, as the finger-pointing between the parties continues, shrouding the municipality in controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- CPI(M)
- abduction
- politics
- no-confidence
- municipality
- congress
- Raju
- controversy
- police
ALSO READ
A Landmark Day: Record Number of Indian Americans Sworn into US Congress
Congress Leaders Slam Government's Soft Stance on China's Territorial Moves
Historic Hindu Representation in 119th US Congress
Suhas Subramanyam Makes History as First South Asian Congressman from Virginia
Congress Slams PM Modi Over China's Expanding Influence in Ladakh