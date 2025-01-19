Political Drama Unfolds Amid Abduction Allegations in Kerala Municipality

The political atmosphere in Kerala reached fever pitch as allegations surfaced of CPI(M) councillor Raju's abduction by her peers during a contentious no-confidence vote. She claims party members forcibly took her to the committee office, sparking a media frenzy.

CPI(M) representatives firmly refute these allegations, arguing it was a tactical move by the Congress, aimed at disrupting municipal proceedings. They insist Raju knowingly participated in their planned absence from the vote as a political strategy.

Amid the turmoil, local police have registered multiple cases as tensions escalate. Meanwhile, Congress declares support for Raju, as the finger-pointing between the parties continues, shrouding the municipality in controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)