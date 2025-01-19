Truce Brings Hope as Hostages Freed and Ceasefire Takes Hold

Three hostages were freed from Gaza, marking the first step in a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The hostages, including Romi Gonen and dual Israeli-British citizen Emily Damari, were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The truce, starting at 11:15 a.m. local time, promises to return nearly 100 hostages abducted during a recent Hamas attack. Celebrations erupted both in Gaza and Israel as people hoped for respite from the 15-month war that has devastated the region.

The ceasefire, mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, includes plans for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Yet, the agreement's future remains uncertain, with ongoing negotiations and questions about the next phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)