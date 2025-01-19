Biden's Gaza Ceasefire: Relief Amid Final Presidential Days

In North Charleston, South Carolina, President Joe Biden declared a ceasefire in Gaza, allowing hundreds of trucks to deliver essential aid to displaced civilians. This announcement came on his last full day in office, marking an important achievement in his diplomatic efforts.

Biden highlighted the complexity and difficulty of negotiating the ceasefire, emphasizing that it came about due to sustained Israeli pressure on Hamas, which the United States supported. The ceasefire follows prolonged bombardment in Gaza, resulting in the displacement of most of its civilians.

As Biden prepares to transfer power to the incoming President Donald Trump, he reiterated that the responsibility to implement the ceasefire now rests with the new administration, closing a challenging chapter of his foreign policy engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)