Biden's Gaza Ceasefire: Relief Amid Final Presidential Days

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of aid trucks, marking a significant milestone on his last day in office. The negotiations leading to this were challenging but were a response to intense Israeli pressure on Hamas, supported by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In North Charleston, South Carolina, President Joe Biden declared a ceasefire in Gaza, allowing hundreds of trucks to deliver essential aid to displaced civilians. This announcement came on his last full day in office, marking an important achievement in his diplomatic efforts.

Biden highlighted the complexity and difficulty of negotiating the ceasefire, emphasizing that it came about due to sustained Israeli pressure on Hamas, which the United States supported. The ceasefire follows prolonged bombardment in Gaza, resulting in the displacement of most of its civilians.

As Biden prepares to transfer power to the incoming President Donald Trump, he reiterated that the responsibility to implement the ceasefire now rests with the new administration, closing a challenging chapter of his foreign policy engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

