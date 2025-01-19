Historic US Inauguration Draws Foreign Leaders, Sets Unique Precedent

In an unprecedented move, foreign dignitaries are set to attend the US presidential inauguration, marking a significant shift in diplomatic engagement.

President-elect Donald Trump has extended invitations to high-profile leaders including China's Vice President Han Zheng, representing President Xi Jinping, and Argentine President Javier Milei, reflecting a new level of international interest in America's political transition.

The presence of such figures, including European politicians, underscores the inauguration's global diplomatic implications as leaders seek economic partnerships and address geopolitical tensions.

