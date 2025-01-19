Left Menu

Historic US Inauguration Draws Foreign Leaders, Sets Unique Precedent

For the first time, the US invites foreign leaders to attend a presidential inauguration. President-elect Donald Trump hosts leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping's representative and Argentine President Javier Milei, amidst calls for economic collaboration and regional political dynamics.

In an unprecedented move, foreign dignitaries are set to attend the US presidential inauguration, marking a significant shift in diplomatic engagement.

President-elect Donald Trump has extended invitations to high-profile leaders including China's Vice President Han Zheng, representing President Xi Jinping, and Argentine President Javier Milei, reflecting a new level of international interest in America's political transition.

The presence of such figures, including European politicians, underscores the inauguration's global diplomatic implications as leaders seek economic partnerships and address geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

