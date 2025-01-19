AAP's Assembly Poll Strategy: Star Campaigners in Spotlight

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5. The list includes prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Party insiders revealed that the roster also encompasses all of AAP's MPs from Delhi and Punjab, among them Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Harbhajan Singh. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also been named, underscoring his continued influence within party circles.

Interestingly, even individuals like Ram Niwas Goel and MLAs who did not receive poll tickets this time—namely, Dilip Pandey, Gulab Singh, and Rituraj Jha—are part of this star campaigner brigade. All ministers from the outgoing government, including Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj, will join the effort to sway voters ahead of the February 8 results announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)