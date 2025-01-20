Left Menu

Trump Revives TikTok: A Dramatic Turn in U.S.-China Tech Relations

TikTok announced it is restoring its services in the U.S. after President-elect Trump promised to lift the ban when he returns to office. The app, owned by China-based ByteDance, faced potential shutdown over national security concerns. Trump plans to negotiate a partial U.S. ownership to mitigate these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 02:04 IST
Trump Revives TikTok: A Dramatic Turn in U.S.-China Tech Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok is making a comeback in the U.S. following efforts by President-elect Donald Trump to reinstate its services. The announcement was made as Trump prepares to take office, reversing a ban imposed under national security concerns over data misuse.

The Chinese-owned app, under parent company ByteDance, had gone offline for U.S. users, prompting immediate actions from Trump. He assured no penalties for service providers, citing attempts to establish a joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership to address security issues.

This move, highlighting Trump's shift in stance, comes amid strained U.S.-China relations and growing tensions over tech dominance. Both sides are navigating a complex landscape to secure data privacy without stifling business growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025