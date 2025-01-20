Trump Revives TikTok: A Dramatic Turn in U.S.-China Tech Relations

TikTok is making a comeback in the U.S. following efforts by President-elect Donald Trump to reinstate its services. The announcement was made as Trump prepares to take office, reversing a ban imposed under national security concerns over data misuse.

The Chinese-owned app, under parent company ByteDance, had gone offline for U.S. users, prompting immediate actions from Trump. He assured no penalties for service providers, citing attempts to establish a joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership to address security issues.

This move, highlighting Trump's shift in stance, comes amid strained U.S.-China relations and growing tensions over tech dominance. Both sides are navigating a complex landscape to secure data privacy without stifling business growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)