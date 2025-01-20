Trump Revives TikTok: A Dramatic Turn in U.S.-China Tech Relations
TikTok announced it is restoring its services in the U.S. after President-elect Trump promised to lift the ban when he returns to office. The app, owned by China-based ByteDance, faced potential shutdown over national security concerns. Trump plans to negotiate a partial U.S. ownership to mitigate these issues.
TikTok is making a comeback in the U.S. following efforts by President-elect Donald Trump to reinstate its services. The announcement was made as Trump prepares to take office, reversing a ban imposed under national security concerns over data misuse.
The Chinese-owned app, under parent company ByteDance, had gone offline for U.S. users, prompting immediate actions from Trump. He assured no penalties for service providers, citing attempts to establish a joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership to address security issues.
This move, highlighting Trump's shift in stance, comes amid strained U.S.-China relations and growing tensions over tech dominance. Both sides are navigating a complex landscape to secure data privacy without stifling business growth and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
