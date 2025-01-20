Germany Warns of Trump's 'Maximum Disruption' Agenda: Independence at Stake

Germany's ambassador to the United States has issued a stark warning about Donald Trump's second White House term, according to a confidential document obtained by Reuters. The document, signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, suggests Trump's return could usher in 'maximum disruption,' concentrating power within the presidency.

The briefing claims this agenda will erode basic democratic principles, diminishing the independence of the legislature, law enforcement, and media, while granting Big Tech companies unprecedented influence. Germany remains committed to working closely with the U.S. despite the ominous forecast.

The document also outlines Trump's potential use of legal strategies and control over federal agencies like the Justice Department and FBI to achieve his goals, including deploying the military for domestic operations if needed. Concerns about the redefinition of the First Amendment and actions against media critics were noted, underscoring tensions in U.S.-Germany relations.

