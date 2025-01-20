Trump's Promise to Reshape Transgender Sports Policy

In a recent rally held in Washington, President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his stance on transgender athletes, vowing to take action to exclude transgender women from competing in women's sports.

This announcement continues the trend of transgender rights emerging as a pressing political issue, with particular emphasis from the Republican party during the recent election cycle.

Trump's campaign included promises to limit gender-affirming healthcare and restrict transgender participation in school sports, marking his administration's intent to impact existing policies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)