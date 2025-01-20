Trump's Promise of Historic Speed: A New Era Begins
President-elect Donald Trump, poised to become the 47th President of the United States, pledged to address numerous crises with unprecedented speed. He cites economic boosts like a market surge and major investments. Plans for aggressive border security are also outlined, with key figures like Elon Musk supporting reform initiatives.
- Country:
- United States
With his inauguration just a day away, President-elect Donald Trump promised a swift and robust response to the crises facing the United States, pledging to act with 'historic speed and strength.'
Addressing a crowd of 20,000 at a victory celebration, Trump highlighted economic gains and announced significant investments facilitated by his election victory. Notably, major companies like DMACC Properties and SoftBank have committed substantial funds to U.S. ventures.
Key players, including Tesla's Elon Musk, stand ready to support Trump's ambitions for governmental efficiency and transformative border security measures, aiming to set the nation on a 'proper course.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash over Border Security: Adhikari vs. Banerjee
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh: Firm on Border Security, Committed to Humanitarian Aid
Elon Musk Withdraws Support for Nigel Farage Amid Political Turbulence
Soaring Investments Revitalize India's Housing Market
Indian Real Estate Soars with Record $6.5 Billion Institutional Investments in 2024