Trump's Promise of Historic Speed: A New Era Begins

With his inauguration just a day away, President-elect Donald Trump promised a swift and robust response to the crises facing the United States, pledging to act with 'historic speed and strength.'

Addressing a crowd of 20,000 at a victory celebration, Trump highlighted economic gains and announced significant investments facilitated by his election victory. Notably, major companies like DMACC Properties and SoftBank have committed substantial funds to U.S. ventures.

Key players, including Tesla's Elon Musk, stand ready to support Trump's ambitions for governmental efficiency and transformative border security measures, aiming to set the nation on a 'proper course.'

(With inputs from agencies.)