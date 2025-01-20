Left Menu

Taiwan's Budget Storm: Opposition Faces Off Against Government Over Major Cuts

Taiwan's government is in crisis due to proposed large budget cuts from the opposition, impacting national security and daily operations. The opposition aims to target waste with significant reductions. Premier Cho warns of paralysis in government functions, urging calm ahead of parliamentary voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's government is confronting a significant challenge to its day-to-day operations and national security, as the opposition pushes for substantial budget cuts. Premier Cho Jung-tai cautioned that these cuts could paralyze essential functions.

The Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party are advocating for a record T$214.7 billion cut, citing waste reduction as their motive. An additional proposal to freeze T$269.8 billion in spending adds to the tension.

Cho expressed concern over potential impacts on sectors, including security, warning that such measures would delight Taiwan's adversaries. The defense ministry echoed this concern, highlighting the potential negative effects on military and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

