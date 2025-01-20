Taiwan's Budget Storm: Opposition Faces Off Against Government Over Major Cuts

Taiwan's government is confronting a significant challenge to its day-to-day operations and national security, as the opposition pushes for substantial budget cuts. Premier Cho Jung-tai cautioned that these cuts could paralyze essential functions.

The Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party are advocating for a record T$214.7 billion cut, citing waste reduction as their motive. An additional proposal to freeze T$269.8 billion in spending adds to the tension.

Cho expressed concern over potential impacts on sectors, including security, warning that such measures would delight Taiwan's adversaries. The defense ministry echoed this concern, highlighting the potential negative effects on military and diplomatic relations.

