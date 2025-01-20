Political Turmoil in Mahayuti Government over Guardian Ministers
Tensions arise in the newly formed BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government as the appointments of district guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad are put on hold. Political maneuvering and control over district fund distribution are believed to be central to the controversy.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing tensions, the Mahayuti government finds itself in a quagmire as the newly appointed district guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad have hit a roadblock. The unexpected halt was ordered by the general administration department, following an announcement intended to strengthen the coalition's administrative grip.
The decision to stay the appointments comes after the government declared NCP's Aditi Tatkare and BJP's Girish Mahajan as the respective guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum, had to step in, stressing the need for a resolution in light of the potential political fallout.
The role of guardian ministers extends beyond administrative functions as they wield considerable influence through the distribution of district developmental funds. This authority has become a flashpoint in Raigad and Nashik, where local leaders like Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale and Dada Bhuse anticipated the positions but were overlooked, causing friction within the coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
World on Edge: Global Political Tensions Escalate
Political Tensions Rise Amid Controversy Over Contractor's Alleged Suicide
Arrest in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case Unravels Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise in Delhi as Allegations of Scams and Raids Surface