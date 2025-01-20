Political Turmoil in Mahayuti Government over Guardian Ministers

Amid growing tensions, the Mahayuti government finds itself in a quagmire as the newly appointed district guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad have hit a roadblock. The unexpected halt was ordered by the general administration department, following an announcement intended to strengthen the coalition's administrative grip.

The decision to stay the appointments comes after the government declared NCP's Aditi Tatkare and BJP's Girish Mahajan as the respective guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum, had to step in, stressing the need for a resolution in light of the potential political fallout.

The role of guardian ministers extends beyond administrative functions as they wield considerable influence through the distribution of district developmental funds. This authority has become a flashpoint in Raigad and Nashik, where local leaders like Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale and Dada Bhuse anticipated the positions but were overlooked, causing friction within the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)