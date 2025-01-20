Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Mahayuti Government over Guardian Ministers

Tensions arise in the newly formed BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government as the appointments of district guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad are put on hold. Political maneuvering and control over district fund distribution are believed to be central to the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:31 IST
Political Turmoil in Mahayuti Government over Guardian Ministers
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions, the Mahayuti government finds itself in a quagmire as the newly appointed district guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad have hit a roadblock. The unexpected halt was ordered by the general administration department, following an announcement intended to strengthen the coalition's administrative grip.

The decision to stay the appointments comes after the government declared NCP's Aditi Tatkare and BJP's Girish Mahajan as the respective guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum, had to step in, stressing the need for a resolution in light of the potential political fallout.

The role of guardian ministers extends beyond administrative functions as they wield considerable influence through the distribution of district developmental funds. This authority has become a flashpoint in Raigad and Nashik, where local leaders like Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale and Dada Bhuse anticipated the positions but were overlooked, causing friction within the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025