BJP Accuses AAP of Fielding Most Candidates with Criminal Records

In the heightened political landscape ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contradicting its stance against criminal candidates. Poonawalla alleged that AAP fielded nearly 60% of candidates with criminal backgrounds, more than any other party, including Congress.

Poonawalla claimed this was a significant U-turn by AAP, which had previously vowed to keep criminals out of legislative positions to ensure the passage of robust laws. The accusation comes as AAP publishes a list of 40-star campaigners, comprising notable figures like Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The election race turns into a three-way contest involving AAP, BJP, and Congress. While the BJP announced their fourth batch of candidates, covering 68 out of 70 seats, Congress has also unveiled candidates for 68 seats. With elections scheduled for February 5, the contest reveals a tense political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)