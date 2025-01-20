Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Fielding Most Candidates with Criminal Records

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla claims Aam Aadmi Party has fielded nearly 60% candidates with criminal records, marking a U-turn from its previous stance. AAP, Congress, and BJP gear up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections amid allegations and strategic campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:35 IST
BJP Accuses AAP of Fielding Most Candidates with Criminal Records
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heightened political landscape ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contradicting its stance against criminal candidates. Poonawalla alleged that AAP fielded nearly 60% of candidates with criminal backgrounds, more than any other party, including Congress.

Poonawalla claimed this was a significant U-turn by AAP, which had previously vowed to keep criminals out of legislative positions to ensure the passage of robust laws. The accusation comes as AAP publishes a list of 40-star campaigners, comprising notable figures like Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The election race turns into a three-way contest involving AAP, BJP, and Congress. While the BJP announced their fourth batch of candidates, covering 68 out of 70 seats, Congress has also unveiled candidates for 68 seats. With elections scheduled for February 5, the contest reveals a tense political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025