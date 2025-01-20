Implications of Trump's Potential Second Term

Donald Trump's potential second term as U.S. President may significantly reshape key policy areas, including trade, climate, and immigration. His agenda promises sweeping changes that would have widespread effects domestically and globally.

Central to Trump's trade policy is the imposition of hefty tariffs on imported goods, particularly targeting Canada, Mexico, and China. He advocates for tariffs to sever economic dependencies and eliminate trade deficits, although critics warn of retaliatory measures and higher consumer prices.

On immigration, Trump plans an aggressive approach to control illegal border crossings and limit asylum access, with mass deportations on the horizon. He aligns his energy policy with extensive fossil fuel production, countering climate initiatives, and aims to revitalize traditional energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)