Assam Congress Chief Accuses Police of BJP Bias in Rahul Gandhi Case

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah criticized the local police for bias, accusing them of acting under BJP influence by filing a case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks. Borah highlighted the disparity in action against BJP leaders despite multiple complaints and questioned the impartiality of national investigative agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:57 IST
Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah accused the state's police force of operating under the influence of the BJP, following the registration of a case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The case, centered on Gandhi's remarks during the 'Indira Bhavan' inauguration, demonstrates alleged partiality, Borah asserted.

Borah highlighted the inaction by police regarding communal speeches delivered by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite the Congress filing three separate complaints. He expressed concerns over the apparent bias in investigating such claims, suggesting that state police are becoming tools for BJP's political agenda.

Concerns over impartiality extend to national agencies like the CBI and ED. Borah questioned their failure to pursue cases against ruling party leaders, particularly the stalled investigation into Sarma's alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam. An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi over comments perceived as undermining national security, adding a complex dimension to ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

