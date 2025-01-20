Left Menu

Constitution Under Threat: Congress Rallies Against Alleged Attacks on Gandhi and Ambedkar

The Congress party is organizing a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi, protesting alleged assaults on the Constitution and attacks on Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar. The party demands apologies from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Home Minister Amit Shah for controversial remarks. The rally coincides with important historical anniversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:04 IST
Constitution Under Threat: Congress Rallies Against Alleged Attacks on Gandhi and Ambedkar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, the Congress party is organizing a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi, Karnataka. Scheduled for December 27, the event aims to spotlight alleged assaults on the Indian Constitution and perceived attacks on the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

The Congress has vocally demanded that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat apologize for remarks seen as anti-national, and it is calling for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to contentious comments about Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament. This rally is intended as a reaffirmation of the Congress' commitment to preserving Gandhi and Ambedkar's legacies.

Following the unexpected passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Congress has suspended all official programs for a week in his honor. The upcoming rally also marks a centennial moment, celebrating Gandhi's 1924 presidency over the Congress Party in Belagavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025