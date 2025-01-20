Constitution Under Threat: Congress Rallies Against Alleged Attacks on Gandhi and Ambedkar

In an assertive move, the Congress party is organizing a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi, Karnataka. Scheduled for December 27, the event aims to spotlight alleged assaults on the Indian Constitution and perceived attacks on the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

The Congress has vocally demanded that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat apologize for remarks seen as anti-national, and it is calling for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to contentious comments about Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament. This rally is intended as a reaffirmation of the Congress' commitment to preserving Gandhi and Ambedkar's legacies.

Following the unexpected passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Congress has suspended all official programs for a week in his honor. The upcoming rally also marks a centennial moment, celebrating Gandhi's 1924 presidency over the Congress Party in Belagavi.

