A Silicon Valley View: Embracing Change with Trump's Inauguration

Asha Jadeja Motwani, a Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist and early supporter of Donald Trump, described the atmosphere surrounding Trump's inauguration as euphoric, signaling a significant shift in American dynamics. Motwani, who was in the capital for the event, expressed optimism about the evolving ties between the US and India.

Motwani cited the diverse crowd, including Republicans, Democrats, and people of various ages and backgrounds, as a testament to America's desire for substantial change under the new administration. She noted that the energy at the inauguration events reflected a collective anticipation for significant societal shifts.

Motwani also emphasized the increasing conservatism among American youth and their wish to restore traditional values. She expressed confidence in the potential for stronger diplomatic relations between the US and India, underscoring the strategic importance of the Quad alliance in fostering a stable Indo-Pacific region.

