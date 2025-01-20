Election Code Clash: Rival Complaints in New Delhi
In New Delhi, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma lodged a complaint against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of breaching the election model code of conduct by distributing chairs to local RWAs. Meanwhile, AAP and Kejriwal allege Verma distributed monetary and material enticements to influence voters.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious electoral race in New Delhi, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint accusing his AAP rival, Arvind Kejriwal, of violating the model code of conduct. Verma alleges that Kejriwal distributed chairs to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to sway voters ahead of the election on February 5.
The complaint, filed by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh on Sunday, claims Kejriwal sent party workers to deliver chairs to communities, an act considered an attempt to bribe voters. The complaint includes video evidence showing a man, reportedly sent by Kejriwal, transporting chairs in a trolley.
Counter-allegations have also surfaced, with the AAP and Kejriwal accusing Verma of distributing cash, sarees, shoes, and other items to local voters. Both parties are entrenched in accusations as they battle for dominance in the New Delhi constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Parvesh Verma
- Arvind Kejriwal
- BJP
- AAP
- election
- model code of conduct
- RWA
- complaint
- voters
ALSO READ
Any responsibility to be given to 'Aapda' means punishment for people of Delhi: PM Modi attacks AAP at BJP rally in Rohini.
'Aapda' govt does not have vision to develop Delhi: PM Modi attacks AAP at BJP rally in Rohini.
'Aapda' turned every season in Delhi into emergency, with water shortages, waterlogging, pollution: PM attacks AAP govt.
Only BJP can develop Delhi; current govt nothing less than 'aapda (disaster)' in last 10 years: PM at BJP rally in Rohini.
People of Delhi now saying, 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.