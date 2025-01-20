Left Menu

Election Code Clash: Rival Complaints in New Delhi

In New Delhi, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma lodged a complaint against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of breaching the election model code of conduct by distributing chairs to local RWAs. Meanwhile, AAP and Kejriwal allege Verma distributed monetary and material enticements to influence voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:02 IST
Election Code Clash: Rival Complaints in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious electoral race in New Delhi, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint accusing his AAP rival, Arvind Kejriwal, of violating the model code of conduct. Verma alleges that Kejriwal distributed chairs to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to sway voters ahead of the election on February 5.

The complaint, filed by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh on Sunday, claims Kejriwal sent party workers to deliver chairs to communities, an act considered an attempt to bribe voters. The complaint includes video evidence showing a man, reportedly sent by Kejriwal, transporting chairs in a trolley.

Counter-allegations have also surfaced, with the AAP and Kejriwal accusing Verma of distributing cash, sarees, shoes, and other items to local voters. Both parties are entrenched in accusations as they battle for dominance in the New Delhi constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025