Election Code Clash: Rival Complaints in New Delhi

In a contentious electoral race in New Delhi, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint accusing his AAP rival, Arvind Kejriwal, of violating the model code of conduct. Verma alleges that Kejriwal distributed chairs to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to sway voters ahead of the election on February 5.

The complaint, filed by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh on Sunday, claims Kejriwal sent party workers to deliver chairs to communities, an act considered an attempt to bribe voters. The complaint includes video evidence showing a man, reportedly sent by Kejriwal, transporting chairs in a trolley.

Counter-allegations have also surfaced, with the AAP and Kejriwal accusing Verma of distributing cash, sarees, shoes, and other items to local voters. Both parties are entrenched in accusations as they battle for dominance in the New Delhi constituency.

