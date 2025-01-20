Left Menu

Rebuilding Bonds: UK-US Partnership under Trump 2.0

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlights the 'uniquely close bond' between the UK and the US as Donald Trump prepares to assume office as the 47th President. He emphasizes the historic ties and future collaborations aimed at tackling global challenges and enhancing growth. Reactions from UK leaders reflect optimism and apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:53 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, commends the 'uniquely close bond' shared with the United States as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th US President.

Starmer speaks warmly of Trump's ancestral ties to the UK via his Scottish maternal lineage, emphasizing the importance of their historic relationship in tackling global challenges and fostering growth. This statement supports a unified front on both sides of the Atlantic.

While enthusiasm is evident, concerns also loom. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, voices alarm over Trump's potential impact, hinting at trade and security threats. The UK's complex outlook illustrates a mix of optimism and caution as Trump begins his second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

