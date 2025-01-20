Rebuilding Bonds: UK-US Partnership under Trump 2.0

The UK's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, commends the 'uniquely close bond' shared with the United States as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th US President.

Starmer speaks warmly of Trump's ancestral ties to the UK via his Scottish maternal lineage, emphasizing the importance of their historic relationship in tackling global challenges and fostering growth. This statement supports a unified front on both sides of the Atlantic.

While enthusiasm is evident, concerns also loom. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, voices alarm over Trump's potential impact, hinting at trade and security threats. The UK's complex outlook illustrates a mix of optimism and caution as Trump begins his second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)