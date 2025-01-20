Karnataka's Political Storm: Opposition and Government Spar Over Allegations

In a heated political exchange, Karnataka's Assembly Leader of Opposition, R Ashok, accused the Congress-led state government of being a '60 per cent commission government.' He alleged widespread corruption across all sectors and departments, underscoring a purported 300 crore rupee MUDA scandal in Mysuru.

Ashok further claimed that controversial funds were funneled to finance a massive rally for the Congress, criticizing the current state of law and order as the worst seen in two decades.

Conversely, Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge announced Congress' plans to hold a public rally on January 21, marking 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi became the party president. He emphasized that the event aims to resist any 'misinterpretation' of Ambedkar's constitution by the central BJP government, particularly targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)