Pope Francis Extends Prayers and Hopes for Prosperous U.S. Leadership
Pope Francis conveyed his well-wishes to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in anticipation of the inauguration. While differing with Trump's anti-immigrant stance, the pope offered prayers for wisdom and strength, expressing hope for a just and inclusive American society under Trump's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:50 IST
Pope Francis extended his congratulations and prayers to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a customary message ahead of the presidential inauguration in Washington.
Despite previously voicing his disapproval of Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, the pontiff expressed his hope that divine wisdom and strength guide Trump as he assumes the presidency again.
Pope Francis expressed his aspiration for Trump's leadership to foster an American society characterized by prosperity, justice, and the eradication of hatred, discrimination, and exclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge
Giorgia Meloni Strengthens Ties with Trump Ahead of Biden Meeting
Strengthening Ties: Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump Forge Alliances
French Naval Power Meets Indian Shores: Strengthening Naval Ties
China's Annual Diplomacy Tour Strengthens African Ties Amid Shifting Global Dynamics