Pope Francis Extends Prayers and Hopes for Prosperous U.S. Leadership

Pope Francis conveyed his well-wishes to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in anticipation of the inauguration. While differing with Trump's anti-immigrant stance, the pope offered prayers for wisdom and strength, expressing hope for a just and inclusive American society under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:50 IST
Pope Francis extended his congratulations and prayers to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a customary message ahead of the presidential inauguration in Washington.

Despite previously voicing his disapproval of Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, the pontiff expressed his hope that divine wisdom and strength guide Trump as he assumes the presidency again.

Pope Francis expressed his aspiration for Trump's leadership to foster an American society characterized by prosperity, justice, and the eradication of hatred, discrimination, and exclusion.

