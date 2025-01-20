Pope Francis Extends Prayers and Hopes for Prosperous U.S. Leadership

Pope Francis extended his congratulations and prayers to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a customary message ahead of the presidential inauguration in Washington.

Despite previously voicing his disapproval of Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, the pontiff expressed his hope that divine wisdom and strength guide Trump as he assumes the presidency again.

Pope Francis expressed his aspiration for Trump's leadership to foster an American society characterized by prosperity, justice, and the eradication of hatred, discrimination, and exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)