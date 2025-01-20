Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Verdict in RG Kar Medical Case

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the RG Kar rape-murder case, sparking dissatisfaction among officials who demanded a more thorough investigation. Despite the push for capital punishment, the case was not deemed 'rarest of the rare'. Public sentiment suggests more individuals might be involved.

Updated: 20-01-2025 17:06 IST
Advocate Rehman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sealdah court has ruled life imprisonment for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar medical case involving rape and murder, amid controversy and calls for further investigation. Judge deemed the case outside the 'rarest of the rare' category, sparing him capital punishment.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed dissatisfaction, citing suspicions of a broader conspiracy. Meanwhile, BJP leaders affirmed public sentiment doubting Roy as the sole culprit, with allegations suggesting the involvement of police and unnamed individuals.

The case gained widespread attention following the discovery of a trainee doctor's body on hospital grounds, leading to Sanjay Roy's arrest. Calls for rigorous probing continue as doubts about the verdict's comprehensiveness persist within public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

